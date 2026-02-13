T20 World Cup 2026: Complete updated list of players ruled out due to injuries & their replacements

Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor and Ireland's Paul Stirling became the latest player to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is currently ongoing in India and Sri Lanka. While replacements came in before the tournament started, few teams had their plans jeopardised in the middle of the tournament, which started on February 7.
Taylor sustained a right hamstring injury during Zimbabwe’s opening match against Oman in Colombo on 9 February. “Following a medical assessment, it was determined that he will not recover in time to take any further part in the competition,” Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.
As far as Stirling is concerned, he suffered a ligament damage on his knee while taking a catch during Ireland's 67-run loss to Australia. The injury got aggravated when the Irish captain went for a quick single when while batting in the same match in.
Among all Australia have been severely hit. After they lost Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia are flying in Steve Smith as cover for Mitchell Marsh after the skipper suffered ‘testicular bleeding' following a groin injury while training. In all probability, Smith might replace Marsh in Australia's next game.
Meanwhile, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka too have been hit by injuries. While India lost pacer Harshit Rana, Sri Lanka suffered a double blow after Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga were ruled out.
Similarly, New Zealand will not get the services of experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell, following a calf injury. South Africa had also lost Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi even before the tournament began.
|Player
|Team
|Injury
|Replacement
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|Back (Lumbar stress)
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|Hamstring
|None named (Sean Abbott on standby)
|Harshit Rana
|India
|Knee (Lateral meniscus)
|Mohammed Siraj
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|Left Hamstring
|Dushan Hemantha
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|Calf
|Cole McConchie
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|Hamstring
|Kyle Jamieson
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Afghanistan
|Shoulder
|Allah Ghazanfar
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|Left Clavicle
|Ryan Rickelton
|Tony de Zorzi
|South Africa
|Hamstring
|Tristan Stubbs
|Eshan Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|Shoulder
|Pramod Madushan
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|Ligament damage (knee)
|Sam Topping
|Brendon Taylor
|Zimbabwe
|Hamstring
|Ben Curran
|Jasdeep Singh
|USA
|Shoulder injury
|Ehsan Adil
|Muhammad Zohaib
|UAE
|Mental well-being & team welfare issues
|Haider Shah
|Hasnain Shah
|Oman
|Aamir Shakeel
|Unknown
Meanwhile, tournament debutants Italy had their captain Wayne Madsen leave the field just after four overs after dislocating his shoulder while fielding. Madsen was immediately rushed to medical treatment. However, the 42-year-old Madsen was seen celebrating Italy's historic win over Nepal with no discomfort on his left shoulder.
