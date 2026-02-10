T20 World Cup 2026: De Leede's masterclass leads Netherlands to historic 7-wicket win over Namibia

A dominant, unbeaten 72 from Bas de Leede propelled the Netherlands to a seven-wicket triumph over Namibia during their Group A Twenty20 World Cup clash on Tuesday, 10 February.

De Leede’s 48-ball masterclass, featuring five boundaries and four sixes, allowed the Dutch to overtake a 157-run target with 12 balls to spare, marking their inaugural victory of the competition. This win offered redemption after they nearly upset former champions Pakistan in Colombo last Saturday, only to fall in the final over.

"I think we were lucky to bowl first," player of the match de Leede said. "It gave us a good look at the wicket, and I thought we adjusted really well as a bowling group."

""Later in the game, I felt the pitch started skidding on a bit - so credit to the batters for adapting to that as well."

The result stands as the Netherlands' most significant victory by wickets in the history of the T20 World Cup.

After winning the toss, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards elected to bowl first, utilizing a diverse rotation of eight different bowlers. This tactical variety paid off immediately when Aryan Dutt (1/13 in 3 overs) dismissed Namibian opener Louren Steenkamp in the early stages.

Despite a shaky beginning, Namibia recovered to post a respectable 156-8. Edwards praised De Leede’s versatile performance as "sensational," noting the team's resilience after their heartbreaking opening loss to Pakistan. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) provided the backbone of the Namibian innings, while Jan Frylinck (30) and JJ Smit (22) contributed valuable runs. Namibia’s skipper, Gerhard Erasmus (18), managed a quick flurry of boundaries before being dismissed while attempting to shift the momentum.

The Dutch pursuit started poorly with the early loss of Max O'Dowd, and Michael Levitt (28) failed to capitalize on his promising start. However, a missed opportunity to dismiss Colin Ackermann proved disastrous for Namibia. Ackermann went on to score 32, sharing a pivotal 70-run partnership with de Leede that steered the Netherlands toward the win. De Leede eventually cleared the ropes against Loftie-Eaton to bring his side within reach before hitting the winning boundary.

Namibia now prepares for a difficult challenge against the reigning champions, India, at the same stadium on 12 February.

Namibia now prepares for a difficult challenge against the reigning champions, India, at the same stadium on 12 February.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will head to Chennai for their next encounter against the USA on 13 February.

BRIEF SCORES Namibia: 156/8 in 20 overs (Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 42, Jan Frylinck 30; Logan van Beek 2/13, Bas de Leede 2/20).