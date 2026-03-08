T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Santner acknowledges 1.4 billion Indian fans ahead of Motera showdown

A sea of blue returns to Motera, flowing consistently toward the massive Narendra Modi Stadium for yet another international final — the T20 World Cup final match.

But within the rising ocean of Indian kits and national flags, a solitary figure from the rival side calmly accepted the situation — New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner sent a sincere note to supporters back home before his squad faces an Indian lineup that has projected a clear sense of destiny throughout this series.

Santner understands the challenge facing his group in that high-pressure arena on Sunday evening.

"I am not one for big speeches or rallying cries ... but it's fair to say we are a bit outnumbered over here -- 1.4 billion Team India fans and all that ... But it's all good because we know back home you will have our backs," Santner said in a message to Kiwi fans on X.

The mood surrounding the grounds feels quite distinct from November 19, 2023, when India met Australia in the 50-over World Cup final and fell short.

On that occasion, Ahmedabad had stirred incredibly early for a 1 pm kickoff, and the town hummed with tense excitement starting as early as eight o'clock.

Now, the championship starts at 7 pm and the masses began arriving only late during the day, giving the preparation a much more easygoing, nearly festive vibe.

There exists a further quiet shift from the previous title match hosted at this venue. During that game, many spectators harbored a trace of worry, cautious of the dangerous Australian speed attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

This instance, however, the public mood seems significantly shifted. Most followers appear ready for what they consider a certainty, an Indian triumph, and likely by a significant gap.

In part, it stems from the resolve and belief the Indian unit has displayed over the competition, supported by genuinely magnificent displays. It also relates to the challenger.

Pleasant Competitor New Zealand, regardless of their resilient history, are a side Indian enthusiasts have long come to respect but never dread. The Black Caps earn admiration but lack the terrifying presence of Australia, and are regarded as pleasant competitors.

A multitude of cricket lovers have found their path into the stadium. However, not everyone who intended to be present could arrive.

With Dubai skies briefly closed because of the conflict involving Iran, flight schedules for numerous NRIs have collapsed, ruining what might have been a larger global Indian turnout in the seats.

Regarding the Kiwi supporters, there is scarcely a black jersey expected to be spotted in the crowd. Most will, nonetheless, be glued to their TV screens starting from 2.30 am Monday New Zealand time.

"Kia Ora Aotearoa," Santner wrote on X, greeting supporters in traditional Maori style, a phrase that translates to "Hello New Zealand".

"We get it. The match starts super early Monday morning. But set your alarm and get around us one more time. And if you are a bit late to school, pass on my message to your boss or teachers," he wrote.