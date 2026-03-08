T20 World Cup 2026 final: ‘Zero impact’, Netizens troll Suryakumar Yadav after India skipper dismissed for golden duck

Suryakumar Yadav's struggles with the bat continued on Sunday after he was dismissed for a golden duck in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 35-year-old has looked far from his best in this T20 World Cup, despite having slammed an unbeaten 84 in India's opening match against USA in early February.

Since then, he has got off to starts on a few occasions, but he hasn't been able to convert those starts into big ones.

Netizens were quick to criticise Suryakumar Yadav, aka, SKY for his underwhelming performances.

India set New Zealand a target of 256

After being asked to bat first, India set New Zealand a target of 256 to win, after the Men in Blue posted 255/5 on the board. Once again, opener Sanju Samson rose to the occasion with a 46-ball 89, but this time, he had Abhishek Sharma (52) supporting him for the opening wicket stand.

The two of them forged a 98-run stand before Abhishek was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the eighth over. This was an excellent knock for Abhishek, given that he has endured a rather disappointing tournament otherwise.

His only other significant contribution in the tournament has been a knock of 55 runs from 30 balls against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage.

Apart from Samson and Abhishek, Ishan Kishan too scored a half-century, amassing 54 runs from 25 balls. Hardik Pandya scored 18 runs from 13 balls, whereas Shivam Dube amassed 26 runs from just eight balls.

