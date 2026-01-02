T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule: Complete list of matches, venues, updated squads, timings, live streaming information

The final squads of the T20 World Cup 2026 have started settling in as the global cricketing spectacle gears up for next month's start. Defending champions India were the first team to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, with the likes of former champions Australia and England naming their provincial squads at the moment.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. While the majority of the tournament will be held on Indian soil, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, including the knockouts, if qualified. The T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7.

As many as three matches will be played on the opening day, including hosts India taking on USA. The final is scheduled for March 8. Twenty teams have been divided of four groups of five teams each. Each team will play four matches in the group stage with the top two sides qualifying for the Super 8 stage where eight teams will be divided into two groups.

The top two teams in the Super 8 stage from each group will make it to the semifinals. It must be noted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced eight seeded teams prior to the tournament. According to the ICC, the seeding have been applied for logistical reasons.

The seedings will come into play in the Super 8 stage. The eight seeded teams will take their predetermined positions in Super 8 stage irrespective of their positions in the group stage. If an unseeded team qualify for the Super 8 stage, it would take the position of the seeded team that failed to make it to the next round.

For example, India and Pakistan have been seeded as A1 and A2 regardless of their final positions in Group A.

Full schedule of T20 World Cup 2026

Date Match Venue Time (IST) February 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands (Group A) SSC, Colombo 11:00 AM February 7 West Indies vs Bangladesh (Group C) Kolkata 3:00 PM February 7 India vs USA (Group A) Mumbai 7:00 PM February 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Group D) Chennai 11:00 AM February 8 England vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 3:00 PM February 8 Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Group B) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 9 Bangladesh vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 11:00 AM February 9 Zimbabwe vs Oman (Group B) SSC, Colombo 3:00 PM February 9 South Africa vs Canada (Group D) Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 10 Netherlands vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 11:00 AM February 10 New Zealand vs UAE (Group D) Chennai 3:00 PM February 10 Pakistan vs USA (Group A) SSC, Colombo 7:00 PM February 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan (Group D) Ahmedabad 11:00 AM February 11 Australia vs Ireland (Group B) RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM February 11 England vs West Indies (Group C) Mumbai 7:00 PM February 12 Sri Lanka vs Oman (Group B) Kandy 11:00 AM February 12 Nepal vs Italy (Group C) Mumbai 3:00 PM February 12 India vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 7:00 PM February 13 Australia vs Zimbabwe (Group B) RPS, Colombo 11:00 AM February 13 Canada vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 3:00 PM February 13 USA vs Netherlands (Group A) Chennai 7:00 PM February 14 Ireland vs Oman (Group B) SSC, Colombo 11:00 AM February 14 England vs Bangladesh (Group C) Kolkata 3:00 PM February 14 New Zealand vs South Africa (Group D) Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 15 West Indies vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 11:00 AM February 15 USA vs Namibia (Group A) Chennai 3:00 PM February 15 India vs Pakistan (Group A) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 16 Afghanistan vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 11:00 AM February 16 England vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 3:00 PM February 16 Australia vs Sri Lanka (Group B) Kandy 7:00 PM February 17 New Zealand vs Canada (Group D) Chennai 11:00 AM February 17 Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Group B) Kandy 3:00 PM February 17 Bangladesh vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 7:00 PM February 18 South Africa vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 11:00 AM February 18 Pakistan vs Namibia (Group A) SSC, Colombo 3:00 PM February 18 India vs Netherlands (Group A) Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 19 West Indies vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 11:00 AM February 19 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Group B) RPS, Colombo 3:00 PM February 19 Afghanistan vs Canada (Group D) Chennai 7:00 PM February 20 Australia vs Oman (Group B) Kandy 7:00 PM February 21 Y2 vs Y3 RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 22 Y1 vs Y4 Kandy 3:00 PM February 22 X1 vs X4 Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 23 X2 vs X3 Mumbai 7:00 PM February 24 Y1 vs Y3 Kandy 7:00 PM February 25 Y2 vs Y4 RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 26 X3 vs X4 Ahmedabad 3:00 PM February 26 X1 vs X2 Chennai 7:00 PM February 27 Y1 vs Y2 RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 28 Y3 vs Y4 Kandy 7:00 PM March 1 X2 vs X4 Delhi 3:00 PM March 1 X1 vs X3 Kolkata 7:00 PM Semifinal 1 (March 4) TBD Kolkata/Colombo 7:00 PM Semifinal 2 (March 5) TBD Mumbai 7:00 PM Final (March 8) TBD Ahmedabad/Colombo 7:00 PM Note: X and Y denote groups in Super 8 stage.

T20 World Cup 2026 venues A total of eight venues have been shortlisted in India and Sri Lanka to host the T20 World Cup 2026. The finalised venues of the T20 World Cup 2026 are Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Among the Sri Lankan venues are R Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo and Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming info Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on their respective scheduled time. Live streaming of T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar app and website.

T20 World Cup 2026 full squads Group A India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA: TBA

Namibia: TBA

Netherlands: TBA

Pakistan: TBA

Group B Australia (provisional squad): Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka (preliminary squad): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Zimbabwe: TBA

Ireland: TBA

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

Group C England (Provisional Squad): Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

West Indies: TBA

Bangladesh: TBA

Italy: TBA

Nepal: TBA

Group D South Africa: TBA

New Zealand: TBA

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran; Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Canada: TBA