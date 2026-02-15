T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table after IND vs PAK clash; Can Pakistan still qualify for Super 8 stage?

India asserted their domination over Pakistan with yet another win over the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Chasing India's 175/7, Pakistan fell like nine pins to be all out for 114 runs in 18 overs, to gift the Men in Blue their eighth win in the history of the tournament. Pakistan's only win over India in T20 world Cup came in 2021.
With this win, India now have six points from three matches. The loss put Pakistan drop to third behind United States of America (USA), who defeated Namibia earlier on the day. To add more to that, Pakistan's went into negative as far as the net run rate (NRR) is concerned. Both USA and Pakistan have four points each, with the latter having a match in hand.
Currently, USA are placed second in the Group A points table with a NRR of +0.787 while Pakistan have -0.403. Netherlands are fourth with two points, Namibia have already been eliminated from the race for Super 8s. Pakistan had exited in the group stage in the previous edition after a loss to USA.
Both India and Pakistan will play their final group matches on February 18 against Netherlands and Namibia respectively. West Indies, on the day, have also booked their Super 8 spot with a win over Nepal.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|India (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+3.050
|2
|USA
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.787
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-0.403
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-1.352
|5
|Namibia (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.443
