T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table after India vs USA: Where do Suryakumar Yadav's men, Pakistan stand?

India and Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns with victories in their respective Group A clashes on the opening day of the mega tournament. It was an entertaining first day as both Pakistan and India were made to sweat hard before recording comprehensive wins. West Indies also defeated Scotland in Group C.

Playing the tournament opener in Colombo, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 147 all out. In response, Salman Ali Agha's men were cruising comfortably at 98/2 in the 13th over. However, the 2009 champions lost their plot in the chase, losing five wickets in five overs to be reeling at 114/7 in the 17th over at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

But it was Faheem Ashraf, whose 24 runs in the 19th over off Logan van Beek turned the table on Pakistan's head and as they eventually won the game by three wickets. It was the third consecutive time, Pakistan defeated Netherlands in the history of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table

Team Matches Win Loss Tie NRR India 1 1 0 0 +1.450 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 +0.240 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -0.240 USA 1 0 1 0 -1.450

For hosts India, captain Suryakumar Yadav made all the difference for the defending champions against United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat first, India were in a spot of bother losing their first four wickets inside the powerplay.

However, it was a Suryakumar (84, 49 balls) masterclass that lifted India to 161/9 on a tough Mumbai batting track. In reply, USA were never in the chase and managed 132/8. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show with three wickets while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each.

Following the wins, both India and Pakistan are at two points each and occupy the top two positions in Group A. However, India are on top of the ladder on the basis of their better net run rate (NRR).

Also Read | T20 WC: Key moments in IND vs US as SKY rescues India amid batting meltdown