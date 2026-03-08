T20 World Cup 2026: ‘He has repaid that faith,' Sachin Tendulkar, ex-cricketers hail Abhishek Sharma for crucial knock

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was among those who heaped praise on opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored 52 runs from 21 balls in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Abhishek, who got off to a poor start in the tournament, scored just his second half-century of this T20 World Cup, after having scored a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage.

Abhishek had begun the tournament with three consecutive ducks, before scoring 15 runs against South Africa in India's Super 8 opener. He also endured low scores of 10 and nine against West Indies and England respectively.

Sachin Tendulkar, other ex-cricketers congratulate Abhishek Sharma "Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played!," Sachin Tendulkar posted on 'X'.

He also hailed Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for their productive knocks. Irfan Pathan, another former cricketer, had not doubt that Abhishek is the man for the big occasions.

“Always always back your proven player on the big occasion. Team India did that to Abhishek sharma n he didn’t disappoint on this big occasion,” former cricketer Irfan Pathan opined.

Shikhar Dhawan, former India opener, hailed Abhishek for playing an excellent knock under pressure. He also hailed Sanju Samson's support.

"A brilliant fifty from @OfficialAbhi04 under pressure, with great support from @IamSanjuSamson. Perfect way to set the tone in a final," he wrote.

"Abhishek Sharma you beauty," wrote former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Abhishek was involved in a 98-run stand with Sanju Samson (89) for the first wicket.

Abhishek was dismissed in the eight over by Rachin Ravindra. Ishan Kishan, who came in at No.3, slammed 54 runs from 25 balls as he and Samson forged 105 runs for the second wicket. These two partnerships set the platform for India's big total, as they posted 255/5 on the board.

Abhishek finishes his maiden T20 World Cup campaign with 141 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 158.42.