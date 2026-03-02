T20 World Cup 2026: How does a laser show affect players? Gavaskar, Shastri slam Kolkata display

A new controversy has emerged in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka. On Sunday, a mid-match laser show sparked debate during India’s Super 8 clash against the West Indies in Kolkata.

The light display occurred during the first drinks break of India’s run chase. At the time, India stood at 53/2 after six overs, with Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. India still required 143 runs from 84 balls to secure a semi-final spot. Given the high stakes, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri felt the show was “unnecessary”.

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri on ‘unnecessary’ laser shows "The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks break is not easy on the batters," Gavaskar noted during the commentary. He explained that shifting from total darkness to bright stadium lights makes it difficult for players' eyes to adjust.

He said that while it is fine during IPL matches, such a show during World Cups could have been avoided.

“And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment? In the Indian Premier League, it’s fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine. But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?” he added.

Ravi Shastri echoed Gavaskar's comments, saying the players are at a disadvantage. “And from the players’ point of view, to switch back on is never easy. It’s serious stuff,” he said.

This is not the first time that someone within the cricketing fraternity has criticised laser shows during matches. During the 2023 ODI World Cup between Australia and the Netherlands, Glenn Maxwell was seen covering his eyes with his hands to shield himself from excess light.

The Australian all-rounder has previously revealed a similar incident during the Big Bash League (BBL). "Well, I had something like that light show, similar to what happened at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game, and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches, and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust.

“I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers when you've got this thing coming at you quickly and your eyes take so long to adjust and I think we just lost a wicket and the Perth Stadium lights went nuts and I was at the other end and it took me ages to get my eyes to go again and I felt like I had a headache,” he had said.

“So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it, but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, but horrible for the players,” Maxwell had added.

The laser show, however, did not turn out to be much of a distraction for India as they cruised to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over West Indies.