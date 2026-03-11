T20 World Cup 2026: How much prize money have champions India and every other team received? Check here

Team India have received a whopping amount of USD 2,639,423 (Approximately INR 25 crore) as prize money following their triumphant run at the just-concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

The ICC, cricket's global governing body, announced the allocation of a record USD 11.25 million for the players' prize fund following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

How much prize money did the other teams get? New Zealand, who finished as runners-up, received USD 1,422,692 ( ₹13 crore approx.), whereas semi-finalists South Africa and England received INR 9.24 crore and INR 8.96 crore respectively.

West Indies, who were knocked out by India in the Super 8 stage, received USD 538,269, whereas Pakistan earned USD 522,692. Zimbabwe, who were surprise entrants to the Super 8 stage, received USD 491,538, whereas Sri Lanka earned USD 475,962.

Zimbabwe defeated both Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage but were winless in the Super 8 stage. Australia, Afghanistan and the USA, who were all eliminated in the group stage, earned USD 309,808. Scotland earned USD 278,654, whereas Ireland received USD 271,731.

The Netherlands, the UAE, Nepal and debutants Italy all received USD 256,154 each. Canada, Namibia and Oman received USD 225,000 each.

India reached the final after losing just one match throughout the tournament. That loss came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage. A 76-run defeat to the Proteas meant that the task was cut out for the Men in Blue. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side bounced back with victories over Zimbabwe and West Indies that took them to the semi-finals.

One major highlight across India’s final three matches was Sanju Samson’s return to form. The Kerala batter registered scores of 97*, 89 and 89 against West Indies, England and New Zealand, respectively, and went on to win the Player of the Tournament award.

His knock, along with fifties from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, led India to 255/5 from 20 overs in the final against New Zealand. The Men in Blue successfully defended the total as they saw off New Zealand for 159, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with figures of 4/15.