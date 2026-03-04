T20 World Cup 2026: How will Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium pitch play out for India vs England semi-final?

India are set to lock horns with England in their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be the third consecutive time the two teams face off in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, having met in 2022 and 2024.

Both India and England have had their flaws in their respective T20 World Cup campaigns. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the group stage, which included a 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, and they topped their group with eight points.

However, they suffered a blip in their campaign following a 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super 8 opener. Despite that setback, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side managed to cruise into the semi-finals with wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies.

England, on the other hand, were made to sweat, especially in their games against Sri Lanka (won by 51 runs) and Pakistan (won by two wickets) in the Super 8 stage.

Their group stage campaign included a four-run win over Nepal, which was followed by a 30-run loss to West Indies. All eyes will be on how the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium will play out. We will now take a look at what can be expected from the Wankhede Stadium pitch.

What to expect from Mumbai's Wankhede pitch for India vs England According to a report in The Hindu, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was one of the few members to have looked at the Wankhede Stadium pitch.

However, a majority of the players withheld themselves from looking at the strip. The report added that for a majority of the practice session on Tuesday, the pitch had been covered.

There, however, was a tinge of grass that could be seen before the pitch was covered. The report goes on to add that the ground staff retained the grass cover, keeping in mind the rising temperatures in Mumbai over the last two weeks.

This also helps in preserving moisture, and as a result, the surface won't become too dry. The outcome of the contest will eventually depend on how much grass will be trimmed leading up to the matchday.

The report, though, states that it will be same red-soil pitch that was used for the England vs West Indies match and the Italy vs Nepal match. Having said that, spinners have had more assistance on this pitch as the games have progressed.

While good bounce can be expected, the pitch could offer much less turn than what was on offer on 11 February when England took on West Indies. It has to be noted that Adil Rashid had registered figures of 2/16 from four overs in that match against West Indies.