T20 World Cup 2026: ICC confirms departure of South Africa and West Indies teams from India after ‘complex operation’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the safe departures of South Africa and West Indies following the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2026.

There had been uncertainty regarding the travel plans of both these teams due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. West Indies were stranded in India since their five-wicket loss to Men in Blue in their final Super 8 match in Kolkata on 1 March.

Advertisement

South Africa, on the other hand, remained in India since their semi-final defeat to New Zealand in Kolkata on 4 March.

Also Read | T20 WC 2026: What Gautam Gambhir told Team India after defending trophy

ICC releases statement on South Africa, West Indies departures "Within the past 24 hours, South Africa’s remaining 29 members and the West Indies’ final 16 members have departed on flights to their respective homelands, bringing to a close a complex operation that has taken place under exceptionally challenging global travel conditions," the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock were those who had vented their frustration on the lack of clarity on travel plans. “I just wanna go home," Sammy had posted on X on 5 March.

Advertisement

“At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days," he had added.

“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," Quinton de Kock had posted on Instagram while criticising the ICC.

The England cricket team members flew back to London on 7 March, two days after losing their semi-final to India in Mumbai. Proteas big hitter David Miller was also miffed with the development.

“Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," Miller had commented to a post of ESPNCricinfo on social media.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe had also faced a similar issue with regards to travelling back home, but their problems were solved much faster than South Africa and West Indies. Zimbabwe had qualified for the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage with wins over Australia and Sri Lanka, but ended winless in the Super 8s.

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s operations and logistics teams have worked continuously with governments, airlines, charter providers, airport authorities and our Member boards to navigate a number of operational disruptions caused by the evolving environment. Securing safe onward travel for all remaining players and staff was our sole aim and required constant adjustments as conditions changed.

“We thank Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and their entire squads for their support throughout this process, and also the ICC staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that all players, staff and their families were able to make safe journeys home,” the ICC concluded its statement.

Advertisement