T20 World Cup 2026: India create history with record 20th ICC tournament semi-final; check top five list here

Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a resounding win over West Indies in their final Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday. The Men in Blue will thus make their sixth appearance in the semi-finals of a T20 World Cup.

They first reached the last four stage of the T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2007, which they went on to win.

That was followed by semi-final appearances in 2014, 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cups, before once again reaching the last four stage again in 2024, where they would go on to clinch their second title.

Team India create history at T20 World Cup 2026 India have been a dominant force in international cricket recently. By making it to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup, they have become the first team in history to reach 20 semi-finals across all senior men's ICC tournaments.

India had already overtaken Australia for most semi-final appearances in ICC senior men's tournaments when they reached the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals.

That was India's 19th appearance in an ICC semi-final, and the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals will be India's 20th appearance in the last four stage. Australia (18 semi-final appearances) and New Zealand (18) are in joint second place, whereas England (16) and Pakistan (16) are in joint third place.

Apart from six T20 World Cup semi-finals, the Men in Blue have reached the ODI World Cup semi-finals on eight occasions, and the Champions Trophy semi-finals on six occasions.

Teams with most semi-final appearances in ICC senior men's tournaments

Team No. of semi-finals in ICC senior men's tournaments India 20 Australia 18 New Zealand 18 England 16 Pakistan 16

India rode on an unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson as they chased down a total of 196 against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

India were in a spot of bother at 141/4 in the 15th over, but Samson stood through thick and thin to guide them home with four balls to spare. Earlier, the West Indies were put to bat, but they went on to post 195/4.

Roston Chase top-scored with 40 runs, whereas Rovman Powell (34*) and Jason Holder (37*) remained unbeaten in the end. However, West Indies were unable to defend that total owing to dropped catches and other costly missed opportunities.