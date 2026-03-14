T20 World Cup 2026: ‘It was all social media gossip,' PCB slams reports of fining Pakistani players after Super 8 exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have rubbished reports of them imposing hefty fines on players following a disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Pakistan were knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage, finishing third in Group 2 with three points.

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In the aftermath of Pakistan's ouster, there were reports which stated that the PCB had imposed a fine of PKR 5 million on each and every player.

PCB spokesperson on reports of Pakistan players being fined “No such decision was ever taken by the PCB. It was all social media gossip. There is no such precedence or provision,” PCB spokesperson Amir Mir told Hindustan Times on Saturday.

Once the reports of PCB fining players came out, former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan criticised the move, claiming that it was not right to punish the players like this of the reports were true.

“Is it confirmed? If it's confirmed, then it's not right. Earlier, an instance like that happened. In 2003, when we returned after the World Cup, Rashid Latif was made the captain. He received a message from the PCB stating that the match fees will be reduced to half, and the same will apply to the allowance. 1–2 players had taken a stand against this,” Younis had said.

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Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik and Michael Atherton also had similar opinions on the matter.

Pakistan reached the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup only after a 102-run win over Namibia in their last group stage match. They had beaten Netherlands and USA, but lost to India by 61 runs in Colombo.

Also Read | PCB hands hefty fine to Pakistan players after T20 World Cup exit: Report

Pakistan's Super 8 opener against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo, and a two-wicket loss to England in their second Super 8 match shattered their hopes even further.

With New Zealand having beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan had to beat the Lankans by either 65 runs or more, or chase down the total in 13 overs.

Pakistan were asked to bat first in their crucial match against Sri Lanka, and posted 212/8 on the back of knocks from Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84). However, they failed to restrict the co-hosts, who finished their chase with a score of 207/6 from 20 overs.

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Pakistan's wait for their first ICC trophy in nine years continued, having last won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.

Sahibzada Farhan was by far Pakistan's only positive in what was an otherwise disappointing campaign. The opener finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament, with 383 runs from six innings.