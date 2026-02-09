T20 World Cup 2026: Italy captain Wayne Madsen ruled out of opening clash against Scotland midway; here's what happened

Italy suffered a big blow midway into their debut T20 World Cup 2026 match against Scotland after captain Wayne Madsen was ruled out of the clash due to a shoulder dislocation in a Group C clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The incident took place on the fourth over of the Scotland innings after Madsen won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Thomas Draca, bowling his first in the match, pitched the delivery on good length, forcing George Munsey play a pull shot from wide of the off-stump towards mid-on. Madsen, who was stationed nearby, runs to his left before diving full stretch onto one of the practice pitches.

The 42-year-old landed heavily on his left shoulder and was immediately wincing in pain. The physio quickly ran out to Madsen and quickly took Madsen out of the ground. The conformation came a few minutes later after former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, who is a part of the commentary team, stated that Madsen has been ruled out of the match.

“Wayne Madsen has dislocated his left shoulder and will take no further part in this contest,” Bishop said live on air. However, Madsen's availability in the later part of the tournament will be announced in some time soon. That means, Italy will be a batter short and most importantly will miss the most in-form player with the bat during the chase.

Italy win first-ever toss at cricket World Cup Earlier, Madsen won Italy's first-ever toss in a cricket World Cup and opted to bowl in a bright and sunny morning in Kolkata. Making their T20 World Cup debut, Madsen said his team was looking to "enjoy" the contest and "express themselves" on the big stage.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made one change to the side that lost to the West Indies in the opener, bringing in Brad Wheal comes in place of Safyaan Sharif. Scotland ae coming after a loss to West Indies.

Scotland vs Italy playing XIs Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

