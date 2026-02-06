T20 World Cup 2026: Hazlewood ruled out as Australia suffer fresh blow ahead of opener; Sean Abbott likely replacement

After Pat Cummins, Australia were dealt a severe blow as pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 just days before their campaign opener against Ireland. With Cummins already sidelined due to an ongoing back injury, Australia will enter the marquee event without their two frontline pacers. Australia play their first game on 11 February.

Hazlewood had suffered a hamstring injury during a Sheffield Shield match in November. To add to more to that, an ACL blow made things worse for the right-arm pacer. That means Australia will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with just two fit pacers in Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett.

Cricket Australia (CA) selector Todd Dodemaide said that they thought Hazlewood would be fit by the time the Super 8 stage arrives. “We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications are he is still some time away,” Dodemaide told cricket.com.au.

“Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” he added. The absence of both pacers also marks the first time Australia are entering a World Cup with the big three - Mitchell Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood - since 2011.

Sean Abbot is likely to be drafted in Meanwhile, Australia are yet to name a replacement for Hazlewood as a seam bowling all-rounder, with Sean Abbot, a part of the travelling reserve, likely to be drafted in. “We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games, so we will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” Dodemaide added.

With no Cummins and Hazlewood, the Australian bowling will be led by Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis. It is believed that Ellis, who is also recovering from a hamstring injury, is likely to miss the Ireland clash. Adam Zampa, who shone against Pakistan, will play a big role as Australia looks to deploy a spin-heavy attack in subcontinental conditions.

“We’ve been able to build a lot of depth within our squad, and the guys that have come in have played a lot of cricket for our group,” captain Mitchell Marsh said. “So we’ve got a lot of confidence in them to go out there and do the job when required, and we’ll just pick teams based on the conditions."

