T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets

New Zealand scored 183 runs for 5 wickets in 17.5 overs

PTI
Published8 Feb 2026, 03:19 PM IST
New Zealand's Tim Seifert celebrates his half-century with teammate Mark Chapman during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday.(PTI)
Chennai: Tim Seifert blasted a 42-ball 65 as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six. Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, NZ romped home in 17.5 overs with Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) doing bulk of the runs.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32).

New Zealand: 183 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Tim Seifert 65; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

