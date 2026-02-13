T20 World Cup 2026 points tables after India vs Namibia; how does Group C look after Italy's historic victory in Mumbai?

India have regained their top position in Group A after their 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. With this win, India are on level with Pakistan on four points from two matches. Earlier, the Men in Blue had beaten United States of America (USA) by 29 runs.
Pakistan had won against Netherlands and USA in their first two games. However, India are on top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR). While India have a NRR of +3.050 after their biggest win in the T20 World Cup over Namibia, Pakistan have a NRR of +0.932. Netherlands are third with two points. Namibia and USA are yet to open their accounts.
The T20 World Cup 2026 will now gear up for the biggest clash in cricketing history as India take on Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. The winner the IND vs PAK clash will go one step further in cementing their Super 8 spot.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+3.050
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.932
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.356
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.525
|Namibia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.884
In group B, Sri Lanka went on top of the table after a convincing 105-run win over hapless Oman. The victory helped the co-hosts reaches four points from two games. Australia and Zimbabwe, who are placed second and third respectively will play on Friday in Colombo.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+3.125
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+3.350
|Zimbabwe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+2.702
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.175
|Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.306
There was no change in Group D on Thursday. New Zealand and South Africa continue to lead the table in first and second positions respectively, while the likes of United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Canada are yet to open their accounts.
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.919
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.425
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.555
|UAE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.763
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.850
The group C was left wide open after Italy registered their historic first-ever win in a T20 World Cup. Making their debut at the global stage, Italy defeated Nepal by 10 wickets with more than seven overs to spare. Not only it boosted Italy's NRR, but it also put England in a tricky situation. With four points, West Indies are on top of the table after two wins.
Scotland, Italy and England, all have two points each, but are placed second, third and fourth respectively due to their NRRs. Nepal are the only team in the group, who are yet to open their account.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.625
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.950
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.352
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.650
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.854
Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025