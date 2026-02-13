T20 World Cup 2026 points tables after India vs Namibia; how does Group C look after Italy's historic victory in Mumbai?

India have regained their top position in Group A after their 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. With this win, India are on level with Pakistan on four points from two matches. Earlier, the Men in Blue had beaten United States of America (USA) by 29 runs.

Pakistan had won against Netherlands and USA in their first two games. However, India are on top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR). While India have a NRR of +3.050 after their biggest win in the T20 World Cup over Namibia, Pakistan have a NRR of +0.932. Netherlands are third with two points. Namibia and USA are yet to open their accounts.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will now gear up for the biggest clash in cricketing history as India take on Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. The winner the IND vs PAK clash will go one step further in cementing their Super 8 spot.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India 2 2 0 0 4 +3.050 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 4 +0.932 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 +0.356 USA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.525 Namibia 2 0 2 0 0 -2.884

In group B, Sri Lanka went on top of the table after a convincing 105-run win over hapless Oman. The victory helped the co-hosts reaches four points from two games. Australia and Zimbabwe, who are placed second and third respectively will play on Friday in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 4 +3.125 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 +3.350 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 2 +2.702 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -2.175 Oman 2 0 2 0 0 -4.306

There was no change in Group D on Thursday. New Zealand and South Africa continue to lead the table in first and second positions respectively, while the likes of United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Canada are yet to open their accounts.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table

Teams Matches Won Loss NR Points NRR New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4 +1.919 South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 +1.425 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.555 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 -2.763 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -2.850

The group C was left wide open after Italy registered their historic first-ever win in a T20 World Cup. Making their debut at the global stage, Italy defeated Nepal by 10 wickets with more than seven overs to spare. Not only it boosted Italy's NRR, but it also put England in a tricky situation. With four points, West Indies are on top of the table after two wins.

Scotland, Italy and England, all have two points each, but are placed second, third and fourth respectively due to their NRRs. Nepal are the only team in the group, who are yet to open their account.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C points table