Subscribe

T20 World Cup 2026 points tables after India vs Namibia; how does Group C look after Italy's historic victory in Mumbai?

T20 World Cup 2026 points tables: India regained their top spot in Group A with a win over Namibia, while Italy's historic win against Nepal opened Group C, especially putting England in a tricky situation.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Feb 2026, 01:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Italy cricketers acknowledge the crowd after their win over Nepal in T20 World Cup 2026.
Italy cricketers acknowledge the crowd after their win over Nepal in T20 World Cup 2026.

India have regained their top position in Group A after their 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. With this win, India are on level with Pakistan on four points from two matches. Earlier, the Men in Blue had beaten United States of America (USA) by 29 runs.

Pakistan had won against Netherlands and USA in their first two games. However, India are on top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR). While India have a NRR of +3.050 after their biggest win in the T20 World Cup over Namibia, Pakistan have a NRR of +0.932. Netherlands are third with two points. Namibia and USA are yet to open their accounts.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India outclass Namibia by 93 runs

The T20 World Cup 2026 will now gear up for the biggest clash in cricketing history as India take on Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. The winner the IND vs PAK clash will go one step further in cementing their Super 8 spot.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
India22004+3.050
Pakistan22004+0.932
Netherlands21102+0.356
USA20200-1.525
Namibia20200-2.884

In group B, Sri Lanka went on top of the table after a convincing 105-run win over hapless Oman. The victory helped the co-hosts reaches four points from two games. Australia and Zimbabwe, who are placed second and third respectively will play on Friday in Colombo.

Also Read | NEP vs ITA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Italy clinch historic win over Nepal

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
Sri Lanka22004+3.125
Australia11002+3.350
Zimbabwe11002+2.702
Ireland20200-2.175
Oman20200-4.306

There was no change in Group D on Thursday. New Zealand and South Africa continue to lead the table in first and second positions respectively, while the likes of United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Canada are yet to open their accounts.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table

TeamsMatchesWonLossNRPointsNRR
New Zealand22004+1.919
South Africa22004+1.425
Afghanistan20200-0.555
UAE10100-2.763
Canada10100-2.850

The group C was left wide open after Italy registered their historic first-ever win in a T20 World Cup. Making their debut at the global stage, Italy defeated Nepal by 10 wickets with more than seven overs to spare. Not only it boosted Italy's NRR, but it also put England in a tricky situation. With four points, West Indies are on top of the table after two wins.

Also Read | Harry Manenti overjoyed after Italy's historic win in 2026 T20 World Cup

Scotland, Italy and England, all have two points each, but are placed second, third and fourth respectively due to their NRRs. Nepal are the only team in the group, who are yet to open their account.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C points table

Advertisement
TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
West Indies22004+1.625
Scotland21102+0.950
Italy21102-0.352
England21102-0.650
Nepal20200-1.854

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsT20 World Cup 2026 points tables after India vs Namibia; how does Group C look after Italy's historic victory in Mumbai?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts