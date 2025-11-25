T20 World Cup 2026 schedule out: India, Pakistan in same group again; 8 March final either in Ahmedabad or Colombo

The ICC announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

The tournament, which will be held across India and Sri Lanka, will kick off on 7 February with reigning champions India taking on the United States at Mumbai.

India's next match will be against Namibia on 12 February in Delhi.

The Men in Blue have once again been clubbed into the same group as Pakistan, and the eternal rivals will be facing each other in Sri Lanka on 15 February.

India's final league stage match will be against the Netherlands on 18 February.

Check out the full schedule of the tournament right here:

Groups Group A has India, Namibia, United States, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

Group B will feature Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy will be playing each other in Group C.

Group D will find New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE battling it out for the advanced stages of the tournament.

Venues The event will be held across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.

The venues for this edition's matches are: Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy.

Pakistan will be playing all of their matches in Colombo.

The first semi-final will be played either in Kolkata or Colombo depending on whether Pakistan qualifies, while the second semi-final will be played in Mumbai.

In a similar fashion, if Pakistan qualify for the final (scheduled for 8 March), the match will be shifted to Colombo, and if they do not make it to the ultimate round, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match.

Rohit Sharma the brand ambassador ICC chairman Jay Shah has announced that former T20 World Cup-winning India captain Rohit Sharma will be the ambassador for the 2026 version of the tournament.

"It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka," Shah said in an X post.