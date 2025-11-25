T20 World Cup 2026: India–Pakistan clash date revealed as ICC unveils full schedule

The countdown to one of cricket’s most anticipated spectacles has officially begun. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the complete schedule for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, confirming that the India–Pakistan blockbuster will unfold on 15 February at Colombo’s storied R Premadasa Stadium — a date certain to dominate conversations and calendars in the months ahead.

Revealed during a special launch event in Mumbai on 25 November, the comprehensive schedule offers full clarity on a tournament jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March 2026. Over the course of 30 days, the event will feature 55 matches across eight venues, with 20 teams spread across four groups, before funneling into the Super Eight and knockout stages.

For defending champions India, the draw has served up a compelling narrative. They sit atop Group A, set to renew their iconic rivalry with Pakistan alongside fixtures against the United States, Netherlands, and Namibia. The national team’s group-stage path has been crafted across Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Colombo, ensuring a diverse and demanding travel circuit.

The headline act, however, remains the India–Pakistan showdown. Often described as cricket’s most emotionally charged encounter, the 15 February clash arrives at a moment when both sporting rivalry and geopolitical tensions lend the fixture global resonance. The match is expected to attract one of the largest audiences in the tournament’s history and could prove decisive in shaping qualification from Group A.

India’s campaign begins in Mumbai on 7 February against the USA, followed by a fixture on 12 February in New Delhi against Namibia, before the marquee meeting with Pakistan. They conclude their group-stage journey on 18 February in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium.

The ICC’s event in Mumbai also carried a celebratory significance. Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the side to their 2024 world title, was present alongside India Women’s World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and current men’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. During the ceremony, ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced that Rohit Sharma has been appointed the official brand ambassador for the 2026 edition — a symbolic honour recognising his status in the shortest format.

India enter the competition with momentum and pedigree. Their triumphant 2024 campaign, capped by a dramatic seven-run victory over South Africa in Barbados, secured their second T20 World Cup crown after their historic 2007 triumph. The side now aims to reinforce its contemporary dominance in a format defined by unpredictability and rapid tactical shifts.

T20 World Cup 2026: Format and Groups The tournament retains a familiar structure, with 20 teams divided into four groups, each comprising five sides. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super Eight, where they are re-grouped to determine the semi-finalists.

Group A

India, Pakistan, United States, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B

Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C

England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, United Arab Emirates

With traditional powerhouses scattered across the draw and emerging cricketing nations poised to upset established orders, the 2026 edition promises competitive balance, narrative intrigue, and the potential for new global heroes.