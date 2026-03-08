T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa, West Indies teams to depart on Tuesday amid West Asia crisis, says report

The South Africa and West Indies cricket teams will reportedly travel back home on Tuesday (10 March), after having been knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 last week.

The ongoing conflict between USA and Iran has hugely affected West Asia, and as a result, the airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi had been shut down.

However, both airports in Dubai (Dubai International Airport and the Dubai World Central (DWC), have resumed operations with limited flights.

The Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has also partially resumed operations.

South Africa, West Indies players to leave early Tuesday According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, both the South Africa and West Indies teams will leave for Johannesburg in the wee hours of Tuesday. West Indies will then fly to Antigua from Johannesburg. Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Jason Smith, three of South Africa's players, will leave India on Sunday and will travel to New Zealand.

South Africa are scheduled to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting from 15 March.

Both South Africa and West Indies have been frustrated with the uncertain travel plans. West Indies have remained in Kolkata since 1 March, when they lost to India in the Super 8s and were knocked out. South Africa, too, were knocked out, by New Zealand in the semi-final that took place in Kolkata on 4 March.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had vented his frustration over lack of clarity on travel plans, and so also did South Africa's Quinton de Kock and David Miller. The Windies were reportedly set to fly back home via a charter flight on Thursday, but that plan didn't materialise.

"CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council since their last match against India," Cricket West Indies (CWI) had said in a statement.

"While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean," CWI added in its statement.

England cricket team, who were knocked out in the semi-finals by India, flew back to London on Saturday evening from Mumbai.

India will take on New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad.