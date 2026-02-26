T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 updated points table after IND vs ZIM: What's next for India in race for semifinal?

India kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 72-run win over Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. The win means that Suryakumar Yadav's men are placed third in the Group 1 points table, behind West Indies and table topper South Africa.

India win over Zimbabwe also meant South Africa book their semifinal spot with four points two two games. Earlier on the day the Aiden Markram-led side had defeated West Indies in Ahmedabad. England (in group 2) were the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

The loss means that Zimbabwe are out of the semifinal race in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They play South Africa in their final encounter of the tournament. India will play their game in the Super 8 in Kolkata against West Indies on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table

Team Matches played Won Lost NR Points NRR South Africa (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 +1.791 India 2 1 1 0 2 -0.100 Zimbabwe (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

How can India qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semis? With Zimbabwe eliminated from the T20 World Cup, India’s match against West Indies is a virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. Zimbabwe’s loss confirmed South Africa’s (1st place, 4 points) qualification, which mean that either India or West Indies will join them.

Should India lose their final match against West Indies, then the defending champions will get knocked out and West Indies will advance to the semifinals. This also means that the Net Run Rate (NRR) will not come into play anymore, which means India need not worry about their -0.100 NRR. Who advances if India vs West Indies gets washed out? In case of a rain washout between India and West Indies, both teams will get a point each. That means both India and West Indies will get stuck on three points each, forcing the NRR to come into play. In case of a washout, West Indies will go through to the semifinals, owing to better NRR than India's.

What happened during IND vs ZIM? On Thursday, India were asked to bat first after Zimbabwe won the toss. Playing in front of his new home in IPL, Sanju Samson gave India a flying start with a 15-ball 24. After four failures, Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a 55 off 30 balls before Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma (44 not out) forged a 82-run stand for the unbeaten fifth wicket to power India to a mammoth 256/4 in 20 overs - their highest-ever in a T20 World Cup match.

In reply, Brian Bennett was Zimbabwe's standout batter while skipper Sikandar Raza (31 runs from 21 balls) also played a valuable knock. However, majority of the other batters failed to turn up for Zimbabwe, who had beaten Australia and Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. The African side were eventually restricted to 184/6.

Remaining matches in Group 1 (both on March 1) Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (3 PM IST)