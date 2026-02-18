T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage full schedule: Get updated final groups, match dates, venues, timings & more

Pakistan became the final team to book their Super 8 spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after the Men in Green defeated Namibia by 102 runs in a Group A clash on Wednesday in Colombo. Thus Pakistan joined India, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies to complete the Super 8 lineup, which starts from February 21.

In the Super 8 stage, the eight teams have been divided into two groups - 1 & 2 - of four teams each. For the unversed, it must be noted that prior to the tournament eight teams, on the basis of their ICC T20I Team Rankings, were pre-seeded for the Super 8 stage.

While Australia, India, South Africa, and the West Indies were pre-seeded in Group 1; England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were seeded in Group 2. With Australia not qualifying for the Super 8 stage, their place in Group 1 was taken by Zimbabwe, who went past the group stage in this competition for the second time in history.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 venues The matches in Super 8 will be played both in India and Sri Lanka. With Pakistan playing all their games on Lankan soil, the organisers have scheduled all the Group 2 games in the Island nation, to avoid logistical nightmares. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy will host the Group 2 games in Super 8 stage.

In India, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium), Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) and Kolkata (Eden Gardens) will host the Group 1 games. India will play their games in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 complete schedule

February 21 New Zealand vs Pakistan (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 22 England vs Sri Lanka (Group 2) Kandy 3:00 PM February 22 India vs South Africa (Group 1) Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 23 West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Mumbai 7:00 PM February 24 England vs Pakistan (Group 2) Kandy 7:00 PM February 25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 26 West Indies vs South Africa (Group 1) Ahmedabad 3:00 PM February 26 India vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Chennai 7:00 PM February 27 England vs New Zealand (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 28 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Group 2) Kandy 7:00 PM March 1 South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Delhi 3:00 PM March 1 India vs west Indies (Group 1) Kolkata 7:00 PM