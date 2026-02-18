T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage full schedule: Get updated final groups, match dates, venues, timings & more

Pakistan became the final team to book their Super 8 spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after the Men in Green defeated Namibia by 102 runs in a Group A clash on Wednesday in Colombo. Thus Pakistan joined India, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies to complete the Super 8 lineup, which starts from February 21.

In the Super 8 stage, the eight teams have been divided into two groups - 1 & 2 - of four teams each. For the unversed, it must be noted that prior to the tournament eight teams, on the basis of their ICC T20I Team Rankings, were pre-seeded for the Super 8 stage.

While Australia, India, South Africa, and the West Indies were pre-seeded in Group 1; England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were seeded in Group 2. With Australia not qualifying for the Super 8 stage, their place in Group 1 was taken by Zimbabwe, who went past the group stage in this competition for the second time in history.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 venues The matches in Super 8 will be played both in India and Sri Lanka. With Pakistan playing all their games on Lankan soil, the organisers have scheduled all the Group 2 games in the Island nation, to avoid logistical nightmares. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy will host the Group 2 games in Super 8 stage.

In India, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium), Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) and Kolkata (Eden Gardens) will host the Group 1 games. India will play their games in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 complete schedule

February 21 New Zealand vs Pakistan (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 22 England vs Sri Lanka (Group 2) Kandy 3:00 PM February 22 India vs South Africa (Group 1) Ahmedabad 7:00 PM February 23 West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Mumbai 7:00 PM February 24 England vs Pakistan (Group 2) Kandy 7:00 PM February 25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 26 West Indies vs South Africa (Group 1) Ahmedabad 3:00 PM February 26 India vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Chennai 7:00 PM February 27 England vs New Zealand (Group 2) RPS, Colombo 7:00 PM February 28 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Group 2) Kandy 7:00 PM March 1 South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) Delhi 3:00 PM March 1 India vs west Indies (Group 1) Kolkata 7:00 PM

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage format In the Super 8 stage, all the teams will play three matches in their respective groups with the top two teams qualifying for the semifinals. The semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on March 4 and 5 with the final on March 8. The first semifinal and the final are scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. But if Pakistan qualify for the knockouts, either of the games will be moved to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second semifinal match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.