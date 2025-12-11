T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage & Super 8 match tickets sale starts on December 11; How to book? A step-by-step guide

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has put the T20 World Cup 2026 tickets on sale with the price beginning as low as ₹100 (in India) and LKR 1000 (in Sri Lanka) in phase 1 for some venues. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across eight venues with Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata playing hosts in India and while Colombo (two venues) and Kandy have been shortlisted as the locations in Sri Lanka. It must be noted that Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, after an agreement between the BCCI and PCB.

Among the Indian venues, only Kolkata and Ahmedabad have ticket prices starting from ₹100 onwards. The tickets are priced at ₹300 onwards in Chennai while in Delhi, it starts from ₹150 onwards. The tickets prices start at ₹250 onwards in Mumbai.

In Sri Lanka, ticket prices at all the three venues start at LKR 1000. It must be noted that the tickets for group stage matches and Super 8 stage have been put on sale in phase 1.

Where to buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets? Bookmyshow is the ticketing partner for T20 World Cup 2026. Fans can buy tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ and https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026.

How to book a T20 World Cup 2026 ticket? Log In/Register Select match/venue Select your specific match (e.g., India vs USA) Join the queue (usually for high-demand games). Do not refresh the page. Wait for turn. Select seats, category and number of tickets Complete payment using card, UPI, net banking, etc. Once completed, fans will receive a confirmation email and SMS with the details of booking T20 World Cup 2026 complete schedule