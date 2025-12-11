T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage & Super 8 match tickets sale starts on December 11; How to book? A step-by-step guide

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Dec 2025, 07:43 PM IST
India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ravi Shastri hold a T20 World Cup 2026 ticket to mark the start of sale.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has put the T20 World Cup 2026 tickets on sale with the price beginning as low as 100 (in India) and LKR 1000 (in Sri Lanka) in phase 1 for some venues. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across eight venues with Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata playing hosts in India and while Colombo (two venues) and Kandy have been shortlisted as the locations in Sri Lanka. It must be noted that Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, after an agreement between the BCCI and PCB.

Among the Indian venues, only Kolkata and Ahmedabad have ticket prices starting from 100 onwards. The tickets are priced at 300 onwards in Chennai while in Delhi, it starts from 150 onwards. The tickets prices start at 250 onwards in Mumbai.

In Sri Lanka, ticket prices at all the three venues start at LKR 1000. It must be noted that the tickets for group stage matches and Super 8 stage have been put on sale in phase 1.

Where to buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets?

Bookmyshow is the ticketing partner for T20 World Cup 2026. Fans can buy tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ and https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026.

How to book a T20 World Cup 2026 ticket?

  1. Log In/Register
  2. Select match/venue
  3. Select your specific match (e.g., India vs USA)
  4. Join the queue (usually for high-demand games). Do not refresh the page. Wait for turn.
  5. Select seats, category and number of tickets
  6. Complete payment using card, UPI, net banking, etc.
  7. Once completed, fans will receive a confirmation email and SMS with the details of booking

T20 World Cup 2026 complete schedule

DateDayMatchTime (IST)GroupVenue
Feb 7SaturdayPakistan vs Netherlands11:00 AMASSC, Colombo
Feb 7SaturdayWest Indies vs Bangladesh3:00 PMCKolkata
Feb 7SaturdayIndia vs USA7:00 PMAMumbai
Feb 8SundayNew Zealand vs Afghanistan11:00 AMDChennai
Feb 8SundayEngland vs Nepal3:00 PMCMumbai
Feb 8SundaySri Lanka vs Ireland7:00 PMBPremadasa, Colombo
Feb 9MondayBangladesh vs Italy11:00 AMCKolkata
Feb 9MondayZimbabwe vs Oman3:00 PMBSSC, Colombo
Feb 9MondaySouth Africa vs Canada7:00 PMDAhmedabad
Feb 10TuesdayNetherlands vs Namibia11:00 AMADelhi
Feb 10TuesdayNew Zealand vs UAE3:00 PMDChennai
Feb 10TuesdayPakistan vs USA7:00 PMASSC, Colombo
Feb 11WednesdaySouth Africa vs Afghanistan11:00 AMDAhmedabad
Feb 11WednesdayAustralia vs Ireland3:00 PMBPremadasa, Colombo
Feb 11WednesdayEngland vs West Indies7:00 PMCMumbai
Feb 12ThursdaySri Lanka vs Oman11:00 AMBKandy
Feb 12ThursdayNepal vs Italy3:00 PMCMumbai
Feb 12ThursdayIndia vs Namibia7:00 PMANew Delhi
Feb 13FridayAustralia vs Zimbabwe11:00 AMBPremadasa, Colombo
Feb 13FridayCanada vs UAE3:00 PMDDelhi
Feb 13FridayUSA vs Netherlands7:00 PMAChennai
Feb 14SaturdayIreland vs Oman11:00 AMBSSC, Colombo
Feb 14SaturdayEngland vs Bangladesh3:00 PMCKolkata
Feb 14SaturdayNew Zealand vs South Africa7:00 PMDAhmedabad
Feb 15SundayWest Indies vs Nepal11:00 AMCMumbai
Feb 15SundayUSA vs Namibia3:00 PMAChennai
Feb 15SundayIndia vs Pakistan7:00 PMAPremadasa, Colombo
Feb 16MondayAfghanistan vs UAE11:00 AMDDelhi
Feb 16MondayEngland vs Italy3:00 PMCKolkata
Feb 16MondayAustralia vs Sri Lanka7:00 PMBKandy
Feb 17TuesdayNew Zealand vs Canada11:00 AMDChennai
Feb 17TuesdayIreland vs Zimbabwe3:00 PMBKandy
Feb 17TuesdayBangladesh vs Nepal7:00 PMCMumbai
Feb 18WednesdaySouth Africa vs UAE11:00 AMDDelhi
Feb 18WednesdayPakistan vs Namibia3:00 PMASSC, Colombo
Feb 18WednesdayIndia vs Netherlands7:00 PMAAhmedabad
Feb 19ThursdayWest Indies vs Italy11:00 AMCKolkata
Feb 19ThursdaySri Lanka vs Zimbabwe3:00 PMBPremadasa, Colombo
Feb 19ThursdayAfghanistan vs Canada7:00 PMDChennai
Feb 20FridayAustralia vs Oman7:00 PMBKandy
