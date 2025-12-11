T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage & Super 8 match tickets sale starts on December 11; How to book? A step-by-step guide

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has put the T20 World Cup 2026 tickets on sale with the price beginning as low as ₹100 (in India) and LKR 1000 (in Sri Lanka) in phase 1 for some venues. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across eight venues with Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata playing hosts in India and while Colombo (two venues) and Kandy have been shortlisted as the locations in Sri Lanka. It must be noted that Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, after an agreement between the BCCI and PCB.
Among the Indian venues, only Kolkata and Ahmedabad have ticket prices starting from ₹100 onwards. The tickets are priced at ₹300 onwards in Chennai while in Delhi, it starts from ₹150 onwards. The tickets prices start at ₹250 onwards in Mumbai.
In Sri Lanka, ticket prices at all the three venues start at LKR 1000. It must be noted that the tickets for group stage matches and Super 8 stage have been put on sale in phase 1.
Bookmyshow is the ticketing partner for T20 World Cup 2026. Fans can buy tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ and https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Group
|Venue
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|11:00 AM
|A
|SSC, Colombo
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|C
|Kolkata
|Feb 7
|Saturday
|India vs USA
|7:00 PM
|A
|Mumbai
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|11:00 AM
|D
|Chennai
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|England vs Nepal
|3:00 PM
|C
|Mumbai
|Feb 8
|Sunday
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|7:00 PM
|B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Feb 9
|Monday
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|11:00 AM
|C
|Kolkata
|Feb 9
|Monday
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|3:00 PM
|B
|SSC, Colombo
|Feb 9
|Monday
|South Africa vs Canada
|7:00 PM
|D
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|11:00 AM
|A
|Delhi
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|New Zealand vs UAE
|3:00 PM
|D
|Chennai
|Feb 10
|Tuesday
|Pakistan vs USA
|7:00 PM
|A
|SSC, Colombo
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|11:00 AM
|D
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|Australia vs Ireland
|3:00 PM
|B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Feb 11
|Wednesday
|England vs West Indies
|7:00 PM
|C
|Mumbai
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|11:00 AM
|B
|Kandy
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|Nepal vs Italy
|3:00 PM
|C
|Mumbai
|Feb 12
|Thursday
|India vs Namibia
|7:00 PM
|A
|New Delhi
|Feb 13
|Friday
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|11:00 AM
|B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Feb 13
|Friday
|Canada vs UAE
|3:00 PM
|D
|Delhi
|Feb 13
|Friday
|USA vs Netherlands
|7:00 PM
|A
|Chennai
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|Ireland vs Oman
|11:00 AM
|B
|SSC, Colombo
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|England vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|C
|Kolkata
|Feb 14
|Saturday
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|D
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|West Indies vs Nepal
|11:00 AM
|C
|Mumbai
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|USA vs Namibia
|3:00 PM
|A
|Chennai
|Feb 15
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|7:00 PM
|A
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Feb 16
|Monday
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|11:00 AM
|D
|Delhi
|Feb 16
|Monday
|England vs Italy
|3:00 PM
|C
|Kolkata
|Feb 16
|Monday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|7:00 PM
|B
|Kandy
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|New Zealand vs Canada
|11:00 AM
|D
|Chennai
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|3:00 PM
|B
|Kandy
|Feb 17
|Tuesday
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|7:00 PM
|C
|Mumbai
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|South Africa vs UAE
|11:00 AM
|D
|Delhi
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|3:00 PM
|A
|SSC, Colombo
|Feb 18
|Wednesday
|India vs Netherlands
|7:00 PM
|A
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 19
|Thursday
|West Indies vs Italy
|11:00 AM
|C
|Kolkata
|Feb 19
|Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|3:00 PM
|B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Feb 19
|Thursday
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|7:00 PM
|D
|Chennai
|Feb 20
|Friday
|Australia vs Oman
|7:00 PM
|B
|Kandy
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.