T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule revealed: Which team Suryakumar Yadav's India will face? Check complete details

Koushik Paul
Published27 Jan 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Defending champions India will look to defend their T20 World Cup title at home.
Defending champions India will play just a single warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to ESPNcricinfo, the warm-up fixtures start from February 2 and end on February 6, just a day before the main tournament starts. The warm-up fixtures are a part of every ICC event, to allow the teams get accustomed with the playing conditions and get acclimatized with the weather.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will play South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Besides India, he India A team will play two games against USA and Namibia as a part of the warm-up ties. Interestingly, the likes of West Indies, England, Australia and New Zealand are not playing any warm-up games.

Besides India A, Sri Lanka's 'A' team will face Oman during the warm-ups.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up full schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
February 2Afghanistan vs ScotlandBengaluru3:00 PM
February 2India A vs USANavi Mumbai5:00 PM
February 2Canada vs ItalyChennai7:00 PM
February 3Sri Lanka A vs OmanColombo1:00 PM
February 3Netherlands vs ZimbabweColombo3:00 PM
February 3Nepal vs UAEChennai5:00 PM
February 4India vs South AfricaNavi Mumbai7:00 PM
February 4Pakistan vs IrelandColomboTBC
February 4Namibia vs ScotlandTBCTBC
February 6India A vs NamibiaBengaluruTBC
 
 
