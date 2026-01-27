T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule revealed: Which team Suryakumar Yadav's India will face? Check complete details

Defending champions India will play just a single warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to ESPNcricinfo, the warm-up fixtures start from February 2 and end on February 6, just a day before the main tournament starts. The warm-up fixtures are a part of every ICC event, to allow the teams get accustomed with the playing conditions and get acclimatized with the weather.
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will play South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Besides India, he India A team will play two games against USA and Namibia as a part of the warm-up ties. Interestingly, the likes of West Indies, England, Australia and New Zealand are not playing any warm-up games.
Besides India A, Sri Lanka's 'A' team will face Oman during the warm-ups.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 2
|Afghanistan vs Scotland
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|February 2
|India A vs USA
|Navi Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|February 2
|Canada vs Italy
|Chennai
|7:00 PM
|February 3
|Sri Lanka A vs Oman
|Colombo
|1:00 PM
|February 3
|Netherlands vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|February 3
|Nepal vs UAE
|Chennai
|5:00 PM
|February 4
|India vs South Africa
|Navi Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|February 4
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Colombo
|TBC
|February 4
|Namibia vs Scotland
|TBC
|TBC
|February 6
|India A vs Namibia
|Bengaluru
|TBC