T20 World Cup 2026: What can India expect from Colombo pitch ahead of marquee IND vs PAK clash?

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in cricket when they face each other in a Group A match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far after two matches.

Both India and Pakistan prevailed over the United States of America. In their other respective matches, the Men in Blue defeated Namibia, whereas Pakistan clinched a nervy win over the Netherlands.

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will also be in focus ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. One might argue that Pakistan could have a slight advantage, having played both their matches in Colombo, but India cannot be counted out by any means.

Advertisement

What can India expect from the pitch in Colombo? As has been the case previously, the pitch in Colombo could heavily assist spinners, and the spin department is something where India are strong.

India could depend on Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel to deliver the goods when it comes to spinners. However, it should not come as a surprise if Kuldeep Yadav is included as an extra spinner given the conditions in Colombo.

In fact, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has predicted Kuldeep Yadav to replace pacer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the Pakistan game.

"All our bowlers picked up wickets (Vs Namibia). Arshdeep did not complete his four overs, while Shivam Dube bowled two and Hardik completed his quota. This hints that Kuldeep Yadav could replace Arshdeep against Pakistan," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Advertisement

Historically, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been known to be a two-paced and sluggish surface. That is evident with the average scores. The average first innings score at the venue is 143, whereas the second innings score is just 128.

As a result, the batters are expected to struggle in playing lofted shots. Bowlers using cutters and slow-ball bouncers could be more effective than those bowlers who rely on raw pace.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma out of IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup? SKY shares update

Both of Pakistan's first two games were played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, but were much similar in terms of pitch. In the first match, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field, and the bowlers did a good job to see off the Netherlands for 147.

Advertisement

Pakistan, though, lost regular wickets in the middle overs and were made to sweat before clinching a three-wicket win. The second match, though, was still a high-scoring affair. The USA won the toss and opted to field, but Pakistan posted 190/9 courtesy a knock of 74 from Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan went on to win that match by 32 runs, restricting the Americans to 158/8.