T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if rain washes out India vs Pakistan Group A clash in Colombo? All scenarios explained

After the decks for the India vs Pakistan were cleared following a lengthy tripartite meeting involving International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore recently, the weather in Colombo is turning out to be a major roadblock for the marquee clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

According to the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology on Friday, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal, bringing in worrying scenes ahead of the highly-anticipated clash. On Sunday, the weather forecast in the Khettarama area of Colombo (location of R Premadasa Stadium), it will be hot and humid at the start of the day.

However, things will start to change in the afternoon, as thunderstorms are expected throughout with a chance of 50% to 70% of rain. In fact, heavy thundershowers are expected before the scheduled start (7 PM) of the game. As a result, the toss and the match is likely to get delayed. Even a possibility of a shortened game can't be ruled out.

“PLEASE BE AWARE! A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February. The general public are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard,” a statement from Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka stated on Friday.

View full Image A statement from Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology.

What happens if rain hampers India vs Pakistan? In case of a rain washout in Colombo on February 15, both teams will share a point each. Thus both India and Pakistan will get on to five points each from three games and consolidate their top two spots in Group A. Sharing a point each will help both India and Pakistan advance to the Super 8 stage from Group A.

With Namibia, having already lost both their games so far, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side are virtually out of the race for Super 8 qualification. Both USA and Netherlands have got two points from three games each. Even if they win both of their respective last group games, it will take them to four points, not enough to surpass India and Pakistan.

Even if there is a shortened match (with overs lost), the winner will advance into the Super 8 stage. The losing team will then be on level with USA and Netherlands, who also have four points each. In that case, all the teams will have to win their last group games to become the second team to qualify for the next round.

Is there a Reserve Day in place? Unfortunately, there is no Reserve Day in place for the group games and Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. A Reserve Day is in place only for the knockouts - semifinals and the final.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table