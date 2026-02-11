T20 World Cup 2026: Why Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq cannot bowl with a straight arm

Pakistani mystery spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action has come under scrutiny during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. Tariq, whose arm is visibly bent, has an unconventional run-up. He runs up to the crease, pauses for two to three seconds, and only after that, he completes his delivery. Tariq has been criticised by many for his unique bowling action, including Australia all-rounder Cameron Green.

Why can't Usman Tariq bowl with a straight arm? The 28-year-old recently revealed the reason why he is unable to bowl with a straight arm. He said that he has two corners in his hand, which have made it difficult for him to straighten his arm.

He had been reported for suspect bowling action during the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, but he had been cleared to bowl on both the occasions.

"You can see like I'm having two corners in my hand which makes it hard for me to straight down my hand. It will remain bend, which makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests in Pakistan from the labs, and my action was cleared," Usman Tariq told The National earlier this year.

He urged people to do their own research about the bowling action before making allegations. "The thing is that I would love to give the message from this platform that every single person who is commenting on these things, they should study first about cricket, then they should go for allegations.

“ If you're not having knowledge about cricket or anything, and you're commenting or sharing your thoughts about it, I can say that illiteracy can kill knowledge," he added.

ICC rules explained According to the ICC, the rules say that “an Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined as the elbow extending by more than 15 degrees between the arm reaching horizontal and the ball being released.”

