T20 World Cup 2028 Asia Qualifier: Bahrain go top of standings after chasing 189 against Kuwait

Bahrain defeated Kuwait by six wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A match on Friday, completing a successful chase of 189 at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia.

The victory took Bahrain to the top of the seven-team standings with eight points from four points. Bahrain are in second place with six points from four matches.

After winning the toss, Bahrain elected to field and restricted Kuwait to 188/7 in 20 overs before reaching 189/4 in 19.2 overs to secure victory. The result came in the 11th match of the Men's T20 World Cup qualifying tournament for the 2028 edition.

Kuwait's innings was built around a 38-ball 78 from Muhammad Umar, who struck five fours and seven sixes. Ali Zaheer also contributed with 44 off 32 deliveries, including four fours and a six, as the pair helped Kuwait post a competitive total.

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Kuwait lost early wickets before Umar-Zaheer stand Kuwait lost their first wicket when Adnan Idrees was dismissed for eight in the fourth over, with Imran Khan taking the wicket. Clinto Anto followed for seven, caught by Imran Khan off Ali Dawood's bowling, leaving Kuwait at 21/2.

Ravija Sandaruwan made 20 from 21 balls before being dismissed leg-before-wicket by Asif Javed, reducing Kuwait to 59/3 in 8.4 overs.

Zaheer and Umar then helped rebuild the innings. Zaheer was bowled by Ali Dawood for 44, while Umar continued to pile up runs before being caught by Abdul Majid off Imran Khan for 78. Both batters were dismissed in the 18th over, with Kuwait at 167/4.

Dawood bowled Meet Bhavsar for a first-ball duck; Yasin Patel made three before being caught and bowled by Shujaat Rasool. Bilal Tahir remained unbeaten on 16 from seven deliveries, hitting three fours, as Kuwait finished on 188/7.

Dawood was Bahrain's most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Imran Khan claimed two wickets for 30 runs, while Asif Javed and Rasool took one wicket apiece.

Bahrain lost an early wicket in their run chase, with Patel removing Prashant Kurup for three in the third over. However, Asif Ali (89) and Fiaz Ahmed (32) then forged a 57-run stand for the second wicket, setting the platform for Bahrain. Skipper Ali’s knock of 89 consisted of 10 fours and four sixes.

Bahrain were unperturbed even after Ahmed’s dismissal in the 10th over, as Junaid Aziz slammed 32 runs from 21 deliveries before being dismissed in the 14th over.

Aziz’s dismissal left Bahrain in a spot of bother at 122/3, but Ali kept the scoreboard ticking with Ahmer Bin Nasir (20 not out) at the other end.