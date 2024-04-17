T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar met to take a decision about Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's selection for the upcoming tournament. Here's what was decided.

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya's role in the upcoming T20 World Cup was the main topic of discussion at a significant meeting held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai last week, as reported by The Indian Express.

The meeting involved captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. They concluded that Pandya must bowl regularly to be considered for inclusion in the team, the publication added.

Also Read: Planning to watch next match of RCB? You may have to pay over ₹ 50,000 per ticket Despite his struggles in the ongoing IPL tournament, the selection panel sees Pandya's potential as crucial for maintaining team balance, given his abilities both as a batsman and a bowler, the publication reported. However, the report added that his inconsistency, especially in crucial game phases, has led to high run rates against him, undermining his position as a reliable all-rounder.

The Indian team management is eager for Pandya to fulfil his all-rounder role effectively, reported the publication. His ability to deliver a full quota of overs would provide India with strategic depth, giving India six bowling options and strengthening the batting lineup as well.

Also Read: Netizens support Hardik Pandya after Harsh Goenka's post on MI captaincy, say 'Every new leader faces…' Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's bowling performance in IPL 2024 leaves much to be desired.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling in IPL 2024 He has bowled 11 overs in six matches, conceding 132 runs and taking three wickets. His economy is 12.00. In terms of economy rate, he is not among the top 70 bowlers at the moment. Regarding the number of wickets taken, he is not even in the top 50.

After he decided to open the bowling in Mumbai’s opening match, he refrained from bowling in the next couple of matches. He justified his decision by saying that MI did not need his bowling services, which stirred up conspiracy theories about him hiding an injury.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after hugging Jos Buttler Later, he decided to bowl the final over against CSK. MS Dhoni hit him for 20 runs off 4 balls, and Chennai went on to win the match by 20 runs.

As IPL 2024 seems to be the acid test of Pandya’s bowling, he has to deliver some magic spells in the remaining matches to impress selectors. According to the publication, Shivam Dube is also being considered for the all-rounder position.

