T20 World Cup Champions: Indian sports journalists flew back with the winning squad from Barbados, revealing how players spent time during the 16-hour flight. Media was not allowed to take pictures with players but could hold the T20 World Cup trophy.

BCCI urged the reporters not to film or click any photos inside the flight as the cricketers wanted everyone to behave like family and make it a private affair. However, the media personalities were also allowed to hold the T20 World Cup trophy and take photos with it

How the India Team spent time during 16-hr long flight? During an Air India flight, the pilot made special announcements to thank the Indian cricket team for ending the long wait for a World Cup victory. Acknowledgment was also given to head coach Rahul Dravid, who will no longer be part of the Indian dressing room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Today reported that Indian players, their families, and support staff were accommodated in business class. However, several members, including captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and head coach Rahul Dravid, visited the economy section to chat with passengers.

Player of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah, was seen babysitting his son Angad to ensure the long flight was not too taxing.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

