The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the victory parade of the Indian Cricket Team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India Arrival Live Updates After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the team will fly to Mumbai to take part in an open bus victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah yesterday also took to social media to invite fans to join the victory parade. Skipper wrote on X, “India, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4 from 5:00 pm onwards. It’s coming home."

An official told news agency PTI that, The victory parade will start at 5 pm today. The procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Team returns: From PM Modi meet to roadshow in Mumbai. Check full schedule, when and where to watch THESE roads to remain closed today As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, the traffic rules will remain in place from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 3 pm to 9 pm. In a post on X, it wrote, “In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July. Users are advised to use alternate route via Churchgate, M.K. road, Metro Junction to Princess Street flyover towards north bound journey. The South bound traffic towards Wankhede Stadium also likely to be congested. Requested to plan journey accordingly."

Also Read: Why Team India was flown cancelling a scheduled regular flight? DGCA rebukes Air India, seeks report Earlier while speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde had said, "A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road."

The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion. "A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion..." he added.

Tight security in place in Mumbai today The Mumbai police have implemented extensive security measures for the victory parade of the Indian cricket team, winners of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for Thursday evening. Officials told PTI that a sizable turnout of fans eager to witness the procession are expected. In light of the expected crowd, the police are ensuring maximum precautions to prevent any potential incidents. Security personnel will be stationed along Marine Drive, from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, to maintain order and safety throughout the event.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

