A goosebumps-inducing moment occurred on July 4 as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other Team India players sang Vande Mataram with the entire Wankhede crowd during their T20 World Cup-winning celebration.

Team India T20 World Cup Celebration highlights The video of the same is shared by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official social media handle X.

Fans turned up in huge numbers, danced to celebrate India's success and welcomed the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team during the victory parade. Not just this, Wankhede stadium was too filled with fans to meet the World Champions.

Also Read: T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way amid sea of cricket fans; watch video Yesterday, after a 16-hour long flight, Team India first started their day with breakfast at ITC Maurya, then headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi interacted with the them at his residence. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Champions: 'Baby-sitting', 'chatting' - How Team India spent time during 16-hr long Air India flight? The day concluded in Mumbai with sea of fans joined for the victory parade to the celebration at the stadium.

Indian team cricketers dance during a victory lap to celebrate winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

Members of the Indian cricket team stand on a podium during a ceremony at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, to celebrate India's championship in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 held in Barbados. (Photo by AFP)

After the Indian team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the T20 World Cup-winning players danced to the beats of dhol. During the felicitation ceremony, the BCCI office bearers presented them with a cheque of ₹125 crores. The players also distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

Rohit Sharma lauds Hardik Pandya The Wankhede stadium where Hardik Pandya was booed during the IPL 2024 were now cheering for him. Rohit Sharma too expressed his feelings and heaped praises for Pandya.

"Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him," the 37-year-old said.

(With inputs from agencies)

