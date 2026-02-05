Subscribe

T20 World Cup clash: Scenarios explained if Pakistan stick to threat of skipping match against India

Pakistan will start their tournament at a disadvantage if they refuse to play against India. This will mean that they will they have to win their matches against all the three other opponents - Namibia, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Sayak Basu
Updated5 Feb 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Ahmedabad: In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 file photo, Pakistani players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on participating in the men's T20 World Cup either on Friday or next Monday, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Ahmedabad: In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 file photo, Pakistani players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on participating in the men's T20 World Cup either on Friday or next Monday, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Pakistan have threatened that they will be boycotting their T20 World Cup Group Stage match against India on 15 February after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament when they refused to travel to India citing security concerns.

All of Pakistan's match, including the one against India, are scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, just like India played all of their ICC Champions Trophy (hosted by Pakistan) matches last year in Dubai.

Ball in Pakistan's court

There are two likely scenarios if Pakistan decide to not play in the match:

Advertisement

Scenario 1: The Indian team travels to Colombo, attends practice sessions and the pre-match press conference, showing that they are ready for the match, but Pakistan refuse to show up. In this case, as per ICC rules, it will be deemed that Pakistan have forfeited the match and two points will be handed to India. Pakistan's net run rate will also be negatively affected in this case.

Also Read | Watch: Shehbaz Sharif reveals why Pakistan won't play against India

Scenario 2: Both teams do not travel to Colombo, showing that neither is willing to play. In this case, the match will be considered 'abandoned' and points will be shared between the two sides.

How will not playing the match affect Pakistan?

Pakistan will start their tournament at a disadvantage if they refuse to play against India. This will mean that they will they have to win their matches against all the three other opponents - Namibia, the Netherlands, and the United States. Although these teams do not look like a big challenge on paper, one must remember how the US beat Pakistan in the Super Over in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Advertisement

What is 'Force Majeure' clause? Can Pak invoke the same?

Pakistan can challenge that their refusal to play against India can be covered under the 'Force Majeure' clause. In this case, there is no punishment meted out to a side if they refuse to play due to unforeseeable circumstances, which include situations like natural disasters, wars, and other extreme political situations.

Also Read | ₹4,500 crore at stake: ICC sends peacemaker to convince Pakistan

This will be a difficult argument for Pakistan to make since the match is being held at a neutral venue and political objections cannot qualify for a 'force majeure' cover unless there is a clear sign of threat to safety.

Is there precedence of teams boycotting World Cup matches?

Yes, there have been a few occasions when teams have boycotted playing against certain opponents or certain venues in the cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

In 1996, both Australia and West Indies refused to play in Sri Lanka after Colombo was rocked by a bomb blast. This led to Sri Lanka being awarded full points for both group stage matches.

England refused to play against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2003 over safety concerns, while New Zealand also cited similar reasons to not take the field against Kenya in Nairobi in the same year.

In recent times, Zimbabwe pulled out of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and the U-19 team of New Zealand exited the U-19 World Cup in 2022 owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

India
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsT20 World Cup clash: Scenarios explained if Pakistan stick to threat of skipping match against India
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts