T20 World Cup eyes to expansion to 24 teams after 2028 edition with ambitions to grow to 32 teams in future: Report

The men's T20 World Cup is likely to grow to 24 teams after the 2028 edition, with ambitions to grow it to a 32-team tournament in the future. The 2022 edition had 16 teams, before the doors were made open to four more in the next two editions in 2024 and 2026.

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According to a report in The Telegraph UK, the competition in all probability will go from 20 teams to 24, potentially from the 2030 edition. The development is seen as a stepping stone towards the ultimate aim of a 32-team T20 World Cup, thus positioning cricket as a genuinely global sport.

Also Read | ICC approves revamped formats for 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup

With smaller teams like Zimbabwe and debutants Italy impressing at the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) discussed how the tournament can accelerate the growth of sport, the report further stated.

While Zimbabwe upset Sri Lanka and knock Australia out in the group stages, Italy stunned Nepal, thus making a case for the lower-ranked teams to enjoy more opportunities.

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Format in 24-team competition In the 24-team competition, six groups of four teams each is the mostly likely format in the first round. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the Super 12 stage and then the semifinals and final. It would also allow the teams to play an increasing number of matches.

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In the 2028 edition in Australia and New Zealand, which will have 20 teams, the competition will feature five groups of four teams each in the round-robin stage. The top two teams in each of the groups will then proceed to the Super 10 stage, followed by the knockout rounds.

Beneficiaries from 24-team T20 World Cup Under a 24-team T20 World Cup, the huge beneficiaries would be teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Italy and Hong Kong, based on current ICC T20I rankings. Not just these teams, the likes of Jersey, the United States, Canada, Nepal and Nigeria also have potential to qualify for the tournament.

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However, the associate nations have expressed anger on the ICC after the global body changed the format of the ODI World Cup, where 12 teams can only proceed to the main stage of the competition instead of 14.

Also Read | BCCI snubs Suryakumar Yadav while sharing T20 World Cup 2024 pics: Fans hit back

But the ICC can argue that opportunities for the associate nations are expanding in the T20 World Cup. Cricket is also making a return to Olympics in 2028.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in