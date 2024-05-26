T20 World Cup: First batch of Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah, depart for US. WATCH
Several IPL players, including Virat Kohli, are yet to join the T20 World Cup squad. SRH lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in the USA.
Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, the first batch of Indian cricketers departed for the United States on Saturday for the T20 World Cup starting June 2. The squad includes pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathou. Other key players in the contingent are Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.