With just an hour left for the second semi-final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between India and England to begin at Guyana, hopes are growing high for India to get closer to ending an 11-year-old drought of being deprived of the ICC trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India coach and legendary former Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid, it is an emotional moment. This tournament would be his last with India, as his contract expires after the T20 World Cup.

Renowned as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket once, Rahul Dravid did everything for Indian cricket team, but an ICC title remained elusive from his tally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, former India batter Virender Sehwag wants skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and others to give Dravid the due farewell, just as they gave to the 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar in 2011 by winning the ICC World Cup.

"We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. So, this T20 World Cup can be for Rahul Dravid. At least as a coach he gets to win the World Cup and get the badge of being a World Cup winner, which he didn't get as a player," Cricbuzz quoted Sehwag as saying.

India have remained unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024 till now and will face the defending champions England. Whosoever wins this semi-final match, will play the final with South Africa on 29 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

