T20 World Cup: Game-changing moments in India vs USA as van Schalkwyk sparks batting meltdown

India's top order fell like ninepins as the hosts found themselves in deep trouble at 63 for 4 after 10 overs, with USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk doing the maximum damage in their T20 World Cup clash here on Saturday.

The Indian batters found USA pacer van Schalkwyk (3/13 in 3 overs) too hot to handle as the 37-year-old struck thrice in the sixth over, dismissing Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0) to leave the hosts reeling at 46 for 4, after Pakistan born pacer Ali Khan had earlier provided the early jolt by removing Abhishek Sharma for a first-ball duck.

Here are game-changing moments from the India vs USA match:

1. Abhishek Sharma's duck Fiery opener Abhishek Sharma was not his usual self today, getting out for a duck off an Ali Khan delivery. Sharma, who has been India's talisman in T20Is, is also the number-one ranked player in the format. He was caught by the Indian-origin Sanjay Krishamurthi.

2. Shadley van Schalkwyk's 3-wicket blitz The most devasting blow to the Indian batting line-up was dealt by bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk, who picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dubey in the sixth over. The three star batters, who have given numerous memorable performances thus far, went out scoring 20 (Kishan), 25 (Varma), and a first-ball duck (Dube).

3. Ishan Kishan's struggle After his brilliant 43-ball 103 against New Zealand on 31 January, Ishan Kishan failed to impress with the bat in India's T20 World Cup opener against the US, scoring just 20 off 16 balls.

4. SKY's innings The only saving race in India's batting efforts on Saturday was the standout performance of skipper Suryakumar Yadav. When his teammates' wickets fell like a house of cards, the captain steered the innings with a sensational 49-ball 84. SKY hit 10 boundaries and four sixes to take India's total to a defendable 161/9.

This is a developing story.