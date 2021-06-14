While the UAE has three venues in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka will have a lot many options with Colombo alone having three stadiums. More interestingly, the SLC had also made its intentions known to assist the BCCI in hosting the remaining of the 14th edition of the IPL in the September-October window. Sources further said the host broadcasters could back India if they do wish to look at Sri Lanka as an option.