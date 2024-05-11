T20 World Cup: ICC shares big update on New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium which is set to host India-Pak clash
T20 World Cup: New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is set to host India Pakistan match on June 9.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an update stating the New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has reached its final stages of completion for the T20 World Cup 2024. T20 World Cup is scheduled to kickstart on June 2 in the United States.