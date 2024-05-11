The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an update stating the New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has reached its final stages of completion for the T20 World Cup 2024. T20 World Cup is scheduled to kickstart on June 2 in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is set to host its inaugural match on June 3. Sri Lanka will face South Africa in the opening Group D encounter. Notably, this stadium is also set o host the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan on June 9. As per ICC, the stadium has a capacity of 34,000.

“The four drop-in pitches cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass have now been installed at the ground while the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions structures are on track for imminent completion," ICC said its press release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking about the stadium, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley stated, “As we reach the final stages of construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium we are delighted to see a world-class facility ready for the best cricketers in the world. We can't wait to see fans experience their own bit of history, with hospitality options across all matches in New York, including India and Pakistan, we would encourage fans to book now before they sell out."

On May 2, the official anthem of the T20 Men's World Cup, titled 'Out of this World,' was released. The song, performed by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes, is getting fans excited for the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to book the tickets for the ICC T20 World 2024 matches, you can visit the official website i.e. tickets.t20worldcup.com. Notably, the tickets for India Pakistan match start from ₹24,000 and goes over ₹200,000.

(With inputs from ANI)

