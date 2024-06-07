T20 World Cup: Indian-American Oracle techie Saurabh Netravalkar's LinkedIn profile goes viral after heroics vs Pakistan
Saurabh Netravalkar's impressive performance in the T20 match led the US to victory over Pakistan in Dallas. Netravalkar, a former Indian U19 World Cup player, currently works at Oracle as the Principal Member of Technical staff.
T20 World Cup 2024: Indian American Saurabh Netravalkar became a sensation on social media after the pacer helped the US register a remarkable win against Pakistan in the T20 match played in Dallas on June 6.