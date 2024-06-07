T20 World Cup 2024: Indian American Saurabh Netravalkar became a sensation on social media after the pacer helped the US register a remarkable win against Pakistan in the T20 match played in Dallas on June 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In yesterday's Group A match, both teams scored 159 runs in their standard 20 overs. In the Super Over that followed, Pakistani veteran left-arm bowler Mohammad Amir conceded 18 runs with several wides and runs off panic-stricken overthrows. Then, India-born paceman Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Also Read: Despite injury, Rohit Sharma sets THESE 3 new records during India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Who is Saurabh Netravalkar? Soon after the win, Saurabh Netravalkar's LinkedIn profile became the talk of the town. Along with playing cricket, Netravalkar is a full-time employee at Oracle. According to his profile, he is currently working as a Principal Member of Technical staff in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of his journey, Netravalkar even played for the Indian U19 World Cup team in 2010. India had lost to Pakistan, where Babar Azam was part of it, and fourteen years later, he shattered the dreams of Pakistan fans who hoped for a winning start ahead of their high-voltage clash against arch-rival India on June 9. As per a report, the Mumbai-born Netravalkar came to the United States in 2015.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: Babar Azam comments on ‘nervousness’; 'things will be easier if...' Social media reactions to Saurabh Netravalkar's impressive game Social media was filled with hilarious tweets and reactions as the Indian-born Oracle techie defeated Pakistan. In a now-deleted tweet, one user also shared his Slack “Out of Office till June 17" status on X. The user wrote, “Saurabh Netravalkar Oracle la Out of office till June 17 potrukaan (end of group stages). Mama, looks like you might need to extend your OOO by another two weeks!"

Here are some of the reactions to the US's performance against Pakistan. One user said, “Full time Coders and part time cricketers Beat Pakistan" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Living the American Dream + Indian Dream"

“Full-time cricketers are beaten by full-time engineers playing part-time cricket. Pakistan team needs to do a serious retrospect."

“I can already hear the proud Asian parent: Look beta, my son is BOTH a computer engineer and a cricketer." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sports & Education - Unbelievable Never seen such a qualified talented athlete in recent years. Amazing & Hatsoff."

“Babar Azam lost to a Part-time cricketer-full-time time coder"

