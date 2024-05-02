Days after Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee on 30 April announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, not everyone is happy with the announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from key players like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill being axed from the main squad, what is hurting the cricket experts is appointment of Hardik Pandya as Vice-Captain of the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kaif, a former Indian player known for his excellent fielding skills, has supported Pandya's selection and called him the most impactful match winner in ICC events.

"I consider Hardik Pandya to be the most impactful match winner in the ICC events, surpassing even Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Recall the India vs Pakistan matches. In Melbourne, Virat Kohli scored 82 runs, but it was Hardik Pandya who forged a crucial 40-run partnership and took three wickets. In the Asia Cup, during the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya showcased his finishing prowess by delivering in the final over against Nawaz, rescuing the team after Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja were dismissed," Star Sports quoted Kaif as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On India's chances winning T20 World Cup: Despite the BCCI's selection for players and exclusion of key ones, Kaif said that what matters the most for India to win the matches is the mindset players have in the knockout games.

Commenting on the India's chances winning T20 World Cup, Kaif said, "Yes, 100%. It's a very balanced side. However, it's crucial to understand that this isn't the IPL. In the IPL, you have 14 league matches, if you lose games, you can alwayus come back and win the trophy, But, the World Cup format is different; weaker teams face off in the initial stages. Suddenly, you enter into the semi-finals against formidable opponents like Pakistan or England. To win the trophy, you must triumph in two significant matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Rinku Singh is on the list of reserves that include players like Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

