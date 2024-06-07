Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Monank Patel-led USA on 6 June clashed for their first group match at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium stadium where USA won the Super Over by 5 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With fans roasted Pakistan for showcasing a poor performance, one unusual thing took place that kept the netizens talking – MS Dhoni lookalike spotted during the match.

According to several videos, the MS Dhoni doppelganger had a long beard, wearing a white-coloured headscarf and white Kurta. He was even spotted wearing sunglasses.

Following this, netizens took to social media and started commenting on it.

Here are few of the comments: "MS Dhoni spotted watching #PakvsUSA match in incognito mode," one user wrote.

To which another commented, "Kis angle se ye dhoni lag raha hai be?"

Ms Dhoni spotted in stadium!!😂 Pak Vs USA!!

Follow Cricket live," wrote a social media user.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Meanwhile, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to clash on 9 June, Sunday, at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

It is for the first time the USA is co-hosting any ICC event. The host played the first match of the tournament with Canada on 2 June where it defeated the opponent by 7 wickets, followed by beating Pakistan on 6 June.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squads: India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.



