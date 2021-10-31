Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeat India by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeat India by 8 wickets

New Zealand's Martin Guptill (L) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant watches during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand.
2 min read . 10:35 PM IST Livemint

  • T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India by eight wickets to register their first win of the Super 12 stage at the Twenty20 World Cup

Having defeated India on Sunday, New Zealand has effectively putting them in danger of losing out on a semi-final spot in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India by eight wickets to register their first win of the tournament.

Pace bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 110 for seven after the Kiwis decided to bowl first in Dubai.

Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson, 33 not out, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as New Zealand romped home in 14.3 overs and hand India their second loss of the tournament in as many games.

New Zealand starred with the ball as India was restricted to 110/7 in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi, who picked two wickets against India, said the wicket was slower than the England-Australia game and the ball turned when you try to bowl a touch slow.

"The pitch was certainly slower than we saw (the ENG-AUS game). Bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. Main tactic was bowling first. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion," said Ish Sodhi after the mid-innings.

"Didn't turn hell of a lot but it does when you bowl a touch slow. Tough to catch under the lights here, unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we will certainly take it," he added.

Trent Boult scalped three wickets while Sodhi returned with two for New Zealand.

For the Men in Blue, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played the innings of 26* and 23 as no Indian batter crossed the 30-runs mark.

After the torrid start, India collected 11 runs in the last over as they reached 110 in 20 overs.

With agency inputs

