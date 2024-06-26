Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag commends Rohit Sharma for his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit smashed eight sixes in the match and broke multiple records, including setting a new record for the most sixes by an Indian in a T20 World Cup innings. Additionally, he became the first player worldwide to hit 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

“If there is one player whose game I would have to buy a ticket to watch, it would be Rohit Sharma. His batting is absolutely worth the money," said Sehwag on CicBuzz.

In the Super Eights match against Australia, Rohit Sharma's 92 guided India to a total of 205/5, while despite Travis Head's aggressive innings of 76 off 43 balls (including nine fours and four sixes), Australia managed only 181/7 in their 20 overs. Following Bangladesh's defeat to Afghanistan, Australia's campaign ended with just one win and two losses in the Super Eights, including a loss to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, according to the ICC, England is on the verge of making history by potentially becoming the first men's team to defend the T20 World Cup title successfully.

On the other hand, India has not claimed the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007 and is aiming for its first global cricket title since the 2011 50-over World Cup. India's most recent ICC triumph came in 2013 when they clinched the ICC Champions Trophy in England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

