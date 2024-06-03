T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa: These IPL 2024 stars will clash in New York; when and how to watch
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa will clash with Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas while Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the Lankan side.