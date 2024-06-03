Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 12:35:17
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 907.70 9.35%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.05 3.53%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.00 10.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 389.65 8.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,563.00 2.10%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa: These IPL 2024 stars will clash in New York; when and how to watch
BackBack

T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa: These IPL 2024 stars will clash in New York; when and how to watch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Several IPL 2024 stars will feature in the T20 World Cup match.

South Africa will play Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.Premium
South Africa will play Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa will clash with Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas while Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the Lankan side.

South Africa, since 2023, have played 11 T20Is that produced results and lost 9 of those. They were recently defeated 3-0 by West Indies. The Proteas were defeated by 28 runs, by 16 runs and then by 8 wickets, respectively.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya ‘situation’: How to handle ‘ghost of IPL 2024’?

While the series was forgettable for South Africa, there are a few IPL 2024 stars in the team. They could make a difference. Heinrich Klaasen, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, scored 479 in 15 innings in the tournament while 80* being his highest score. He scored at a strike rate of 171.07.

Klaasen’s SRH teammate, Aiden Markram, scored 220 runs in 11 innings in this year’s IPL. He scored a 50 while his overall strike rate was on the lower side, 124.29. David Miller, who played for Gujarat Titans (GT), scored 210 in 9 innings with a strike rate of 151.07.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma opens up on USA’s weather ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Tristan Stubbs was the second-highest scored for Delhi Capitals (DC) after captain Rishabh Pant. He scored 378 runs in 11 innings while his strike rate was 190.90.

On the bowling side, Kagiso Rabada claimed 11 wickets in 11 innings with an economy rate of 8.85. Anrich Nortje played for DC and had 7 wickets in 6 innings.

Sri Lanka won their last 3 T20I cricket series, but against weaker opponents. Bangladesh and Afghanistan had some major players missing while the other series was against Zimbabwe, who didn't qualify for the 2024 WC edition. The T20 World Cup 2014 winners haven’t made any mark in ICC tournaments in the last 10 years.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Will South Africa succeed in ending 26-year-old drought to lift ICC trophy?

For Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana was highly impressive in IPL 2024. He bowled in only 6 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and claimed 13 wickets. Maheesh Theekshana bowled in 5 matches, also for CSK, and claimed 2 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: When and how to watch

Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the Sri Lanka vs South Africa match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20I match on June 3 will start at 8 PM (India time).

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue